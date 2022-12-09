k?d Continues to Pave New Stylistic Inroads On Kaleidoscopic Album, "CAGE SCRIPT"

Skip to main content
k?d is also bringing a new visual experience on tour across the U.S. in early 2023.

k?d's come-up saw him breaking down genre boundaries and rebuilding them with his signature. And years later, it appears that appetite to continue paving new stylistic inroads remains alive and well.

k?d's new album, CAGE SCRIPT, marks his first long-form effort since 2020's stunning Rebirth. The album sees the enigmatic producer combining elements of synth-pop, glitch, trap and future bass, among other influences.

k?d's opening charge in "Return To Nothingness" finds him melding a diverse fusion of genres together into one playfully uplifting song. While he flexes his versatility on the production side, ensuing tracks "Flow In You" and "If This Is A Dream" show k?d aligning closely with his vocalist collaborators to spotlight the album's memorable songwriting.

But just when you think you've got him figured out, k?d packs an unexpected twist. There's many moments throughout the LP listeners find themselves on their toes, including "Experience," where he tees up a punchy, hard dance-style drop.

With the release of his album comes the revelation of a CAGE SCRIPT tour. k?d is scheduled to take the stage in early 2023 across the U.S. with a new live show experience in tow, he recently tweeted.

Take a listen to the new album below and find it on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW K?D:

Facebook: facebook.com/whoskidmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/whoskid
Instagram: instagram.com/whos_kid
Spotify: spoti.fi/3nHiPXv

