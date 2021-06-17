Kah-Lo Releases Fiery Debut EP, "The Arrival"

Kah-Lo Releases Fiery Debut EP, "The Arrival"

A debut fit for someone ready to dominate the space.
Author:
Publish date:

Kah-Lo (via Facebook)

A debut fit for someone ready to dominate the space.

In 2016, Kah-Lo released her debut single “Rinse & Repeat” in collaboration with British dance music producer Riton. The global anthem opened doors—in the form of millions of streams and a Grammy nomination—for the New York-based singer-songwriter, who at the time was just getting started in the music industry.

Since then, she has made the world dance many more times through singles like “Ginger,” “Fake I.D.,” “Exit Sign,” and “Fasta.” Primarily, Kah-Lo’s music is characterized by Nigerian themes, monotone rap sounds, and simple yet absorbing lyricism. These elements—in combination with dance beats—form what she calls “fun time music.”

After five year Kah-Lo has finally released her long-anticipated solo project, The Arrival, a short yet energetic record featuring five kinetic EDM records.

On the opening track “Ouch,” she sets the tone with her familiar rhythm before a house beat switch-up invites listeners to party. On “Spaceship” (with The Knocks), she experiments with more musical components as she flaunts her lyrical skills and vocal swag. The fiery club anthem “Commandments” follows before Kah-Lo goes full dance-pop on the final track “Candy” which features a thick bassline.

On the surface, The Arrival is an entertaining project with dance tracks that are bound to bring life to clubs around the world. However, the undertone of the EP is Kah-Lo’s tremendous growth as an artist. She has come a long way, from trying to define her sound as an alternative R&B singer to finding her feet within the electronic dance music scene.

With her new EP, she takes her seat at the table of artists making serious waves in the EDM scene. Although many of her songs are house-influenced, one can’t really put her in that box, especially after listening to this project. The Arrival is aptly-titled, and a debut fit for someone ready to dominate the space.

FOLLOW KAH-LO:

Instagram: instagram.com/thatkahlo
Twitter: twitter.com/thatkahlo
YouTube: youtube.com/user/kahlomusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/35pWRlp

Related

ZYRA Press Shot
MUSIC RELEASES

Zyra's Debut EP is Her First Solo Project Since ODESZA's "Say My Name": Listen

"There need to be more girls inspired to create their own music and take control of the process, and hopefully I can be someone’s inspiration someday.”

DveCnhsWwAEaFjq
MUSIC RELEASES

San Holo Takes Us Back To The Beginning with Debut EP, Casilofi

San Holo revisits his his first electronic music project.

Luboku
MUSIC RELEASES

Luboku Premieres New Single "50 Days" Off Debut EP [Exclusive]

"50 Days" is off his debut EP 'The Surface' out Nov.23

WelcomeToLondon
MUSIC RELEASES

CloudNone Releases First EP "Welcome To London" [Listen]

Out now on Monstercat

EvgFvmmVIAANdu0
MUSIC RELEASES

Mysterious Artist LŪN Drops Fiery Debut Single, "bitches": Listen

Get to know the anonymous LŪN.

A Hundred Drums
MUSIC RELEASES

A Hundred Drums Debuts Lo-Fi Side Project and New EP, "Sonder"

"Sonder" marks her debut in the lo-fi genre and a brief departure from her deep dub catalogue.

A photo of DJ/producer Lo Key wearing sunglasses in front of a scenic view.
MUSIC RELEASES

EXCLUSIVE: Lo Key Unleashes Debut EP, More to Life

Get the inside scoop on Lo Key's first EP.

trampa
MUSIC RELEASES

Trampa's Roaring Debut Album "Disrespect" Has Arrived: Listen

The bass music heavyweight fuses a wide array of sounds on his impressive debut full-length offering.