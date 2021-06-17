Kah-Lo Releases Fiery Debut EP, "The Arrival"

In 2016, Kah-Lo released her debut single “Rinse & Repeat” in collaboration with British dance music producer Riton. The global anthem opened doors—in the form of millions of streams and a Grammy nomination—for the New York-based singer-songwriter, who at the time was just getting started in the music industry.

Since then, she has made the world dance many more times through singles like “Ginger,” “Fake I.D.,” “Exit Sign,” and “Fasta.” Primarily, Kah-Lo’s music is characterized by Nigerian themes, monotone rap sounds, and simple yet absorbing lyricism. These elements—in combination with dance beats—form what she calls “fun time music.”

After five year Kah-Lo has finally released her long-anticipated solo project, The Arrival, a short yet energetic record featuring five kinetic EDM records.

On the opening track “Ouch,” she sets the tone with her familiar rhythm before a house beat switch-up invites listeners to party. On “Spaceship” (with The Knocks), she experiments with more musical components as she flaunts her lyrical skills and vocal swag. The fiery club anthem “Commandments” follows before Kah-Lo goes full dance-pop on the final track “Candy” which features a thick bassline.

On the surface, The Arrival is an entertaining project with dance tracks that are bound to bring life to clubs around the world. However, the undertone of the EP is Kah-Lo’s tremendous growth as an artist. She has come a long way, from trying to define her sound as an alternative R&B singer to finding her feet within the electronic dance music scene.

With her new EP, she takes her seat at the table of artists making serious waves in the EDM scene. Although many of her songs are house-influenced, one can’t really put her in that box, especially after listening to this project. The Arrival is aptly-titled, and a debut fit for someone ready to dominate the space.

