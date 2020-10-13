UBUR Unleashes Roaring Remix of Kai Wachi's "Run" [Premiere]

Kai Wachi and Dylan Matthew's melodic bass original "Run" has received an otherworldly rework from UBUR, who is throwing the doors open in signature fashion.

UBUR cuts straight to the chase, introducing a larger-than-life kick that thunders and ripples through the sonic spectrum. A haunting vocal from Matthew lingers before being whisked up into an escalating flurry of marching style percussion and increasingly distorted risers.

Longtime fans know that the "Painful Choice" producer is never one to take the easy way out. Nevertheless, he even managed to best himself at his own game, upping the ante by linking together a monstrous series of basses that shake the arrangement to its core. The bark is just as powerful as the bite, as demonstrated by UBUR's roaring signature growl synths that seem to take the air out of the room with each passing snarl.

UBUR knows how to make an entrance, making a memorable first impression on Kannibalen Records with this remix. His latest arrives a couple weeks following the release of "Zero," his debut offering on Excision's Subsidia Records.

