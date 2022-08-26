Kaleena Zanders and Party Pupils Channel Whitney Houston On New Single, "ME WITHOUT U"

Fresh off the announcement of her signing with Helix Records, the newest venture from Ultra Records' founder, Patrick Moxey, Kaleena Zanders is channeling her inner Whitney Houston.

Teaming up with Party Pupils, Zanders, who was named to EDM.com's Class of 2022 earlier this year, has unveiled "ME WITHOUT YOU." The new track comes in hot with a pulsing funk beat, interpolated alongside Zanders' commanding vocal energy.

Radiant basslines, gentle percussion and bubbly disco stabs come together for added pizzaz. Later, anthemic lyrics push the track through to its drop: "I can finally see what's right in front of me / I'm not me without you!" Zanders effortlessly belts.

"Whitney was one of my favorite singers and I always thought her voice married with dance and 80s pop so well," Zanders said in a press release. "So I drew inspiration from the goddess, and Party Pupils laid down such an effervescent fresh disco pumping instrumental that blew me away. Alas, we have this big baby banger."

"'ME WITHOUT U' is, quite honestly, my favorite record that I’ve worked on in years," Pupils added. "I not only was blown away by the sheer power of Kaleena's voice, but the lyrics as well. We all feel a certain connection to people, to the point that we genuinely don’t feel ourselves without them. It’s such a relatable feeling, and I think we captured it in the most funky, celebratory way."

You can find "ME WITHOUT U" on streaming platforms here.

