Kaleena Zanders Celebrates PRIDE and Black Music Month with "RELOAD" Remix Pack

Featuring fellow POC producers, all first year artist streaming royalties will be donated equally between the National Bailout Fund and Diversify The Stage, LLC.

Rising singer-songwriter Kaleena Zanders released her track “RELOAD” last year, recounting her personal experiences with police brutality. The single and music video provided a powerful metaphorical message of hope and “reloading” on love (instead of bullets).

In celebration of PRIDE and Black Music Month, the Los Angeles-based artist has dropped her RELOAD [Reloaded] remix EP, featuring fellow POC producers Lee Wilson, R3LL, 12th Planet, Vindata, and KOIL. As icing on the cake, all first-year artist streaming royalties will be donated equally between the National Bailout Fund and Diversify The Stage, LLC.

This diverse remix package spotlights a range of different genres, each brilliantly capturing their own style. Kicking things off is Lee Wilson’s groovy disco house mix, followed by R3LL’s signature energetic Jersey Club style. Vindata’s laid-back, breezy house spin arrives next, followed by 12th Planet’s fiercely soulful dubstep remix and finally KOIL’s deep and dark house twist.

"Even though dance music was created by Queer, Black folks, in today’s world Black people have somehow taken a backseat in this genre, and it’s now more shocking than expected to see a Black person thriving in electronic music,” Zanders explained in a press statement.

“My goal is to normalize seeing Black and BIPOC people united in dance, and that through love and a conscious effort, more people like me will permeate the industry’s gates. Dance music must be an eclectic place where all races exist equally. Much love to 12th Planet, R3LL, Lee Wilson, KOIL & Vindata for helping me push along this message.”

Listen to the "RELOAD" remixes on streaming platforms here.

