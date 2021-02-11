Kaleena Zanders Fights Injustice in Animated Music Video for "SET ME OFF"

Kaleena Zanders Fights Injustice in Animated Music Video for "SET ME OFF"

Kaleena Zanders emerges as a bionic superwoman in her new music video.
Since first bursting onto the electronic music scene with her 2015 vocal feature on Loud Luxury's "All For You," Kaleena Zanders has proven unstoppable. Now garnering more than 100 million streams, she continues to make huge strides forward with each release. Best known for her powerful vocals and commanding stage presence, Zanders has put out collaborations with major electronic artists such as AC Slater and Morgan Page on the likes of Dim Mak and Armada Music

Now releasing music as a solo artist, in 2020, Zanders performed on Oprah Winfrey's 2020 VISION TOUR and her song "Stronger Than I've Ever Been" debuted during a Super Bowl LII commercial for Toyota

Zanders recently shared the music video for her fiery and empowering single, "SET ME OFF." The perfect blend of funk, indie, and electronic vibes, the single originally made its way onto Spotify's New Music Friday playlist.

The animated music video features a post-apocalyptic western world. Zanders emerges as a heroic superwoman prepared to save the world from its injustices. As live footage featuring her is superimposed into the science fiction-themed cartoon, her dynamic presence and voice captivate viewers from the very start.

Zanders recently stated in a press release, "'SET ME OFF" chronicles the frustrated emotions I’ve experienced since childhood. When I was entering Middle School, I remember getting so mad at the kids who would bully other students. I would legitimately stand up for the underdogs. Being older, I see that not much has changed — I still get frustrated with social injustice and music industry challenges. "SET ME OFF" is my way of taking a stand creatively.”

Listen to "SET ME OFF" here.

