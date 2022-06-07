Skip to main content
Kaleena Zanders' Healing Single "We'll Stand Together" Touches On the Strengths of Community

The rejuvenating tune is a breath of fresh air with its heartfelt lyrics, emotive keys and angelic chorus.

c/o Kaleena Zanders

With the 24-hour news cycle and an endless stream of troubling content on social media, it's easy to feel down about the state of the world.   

But with Pride Month in full swing, a much-needed influx of celebration, love and kindness is washing over. One such instance comes from Class of 2022 star Kaleena Zanders’ new single “We’ll Stand Together.”

With a discography full of profound songs that examine peace and harmony for humanity, Zanders’ latest track touches on the strengths of community.

“Wanted to release some love & light into the world because honestly I’m at a loss for solutions,” Zanders explained in an Instagram post. "Uplifting songs have always been the way for me to navigate this life and I hope you feel a sense of comfort listening to this one."

The rejuvenating tune is a breath of fresh air with its heartfelt lyrics, emotive keys and angelic chorus. "You don’t have to do this on your own, we’ll stand together,” Zanders belts. “‘We’ve got each other. No matter how hard it gets, me and you will make it through.”

Kicking off Pride Month at West Hollywood’s OUTLOUD Festival on June 4th, Zanders opened her set with “We’ll Stand Together.” With performers like Jessie J, Lil’ Kim and Madison Beer, the festival celebrates talent within the LBGTQIA+ artist community.

Listen to "We'll Stand Together" on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW KALEENA ZANDERS:

Facebook: facebook.com/KaleenaZandersMusic
Twitter: twitter.com/KaleenaZanders
Instagram: instagram.com/kaleenazanders
Spotify: spoti.fi/3aOqHSI

