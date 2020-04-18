Kantor Releases Video Game-Inspired Single "Hacker"

Philadelphia-based midtempo and house act Kantor has quickly gained fans with his ingenious and unique style of cutting-edge electronic music. In his latest single “Hacker,” Kantor uses a myriad of influences from across various eras to take you on a dynamic, moving, and highly computerized electronic journey.

His profound love for video games sits at the very center of “Hacker," which carries a futuristic, upbeat, and groovy vibe. Fusing sounds from the iconic video game Dance Dance Revolution with dark and edgy synths and spotless production, the hypnotic, thumping house beat quickly draws you into Kantor's hypnagogic world. The gritty synths and hard hitting beats build to a bass-heavy, unforgettable apex.

Amassing more than ten years of music production and touring experience with artists such as Kendrick Lamar and Steve Aoki, Kantor holds the inaugural Dance Dance Revolution (Extreme) World Record. The talented producer also developed his own unique DDR MIDI controller. The controller is a perfect representation of what this project stands for: Kantor’s unique world and music catalog called “Kantoria, which is inspired by video games and computer culture.

“This is the first song from my discography that fully combines elements of both Techno and Bass music, as well as the first record to be inside the full CGI world of Kantoria," says Kantor. "This hybrid of both genres will continue to showcase itself through more records in various ways and I am happy to show the world what I've been working on for a very long time."

