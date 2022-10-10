Kari Wahlgren Delivers Celebratory 4-Track EP, "Kaleidoscope"

Singer-songwriter Kari Wahlgren has officially made her electronic dance music debut.

Over the years, Wahlgren's distinctive voice has been featured in numerous syncs across film, television and video games. Some may recognize her from Rick & Morty, Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness, DC Super Hero Girls, Trolls: The Beat Goes On, Mortal Kombat 11 and FLCL, to name a few.

Now, she's emerged into the dance music space with the release of Kaleidoscope. The four-track EP includes the titular track as well as three stellar remixes by Falcone, Arnie G and OnenO.

Opting for a variety of unique spins on "Kaleidoscope" only added to the message Wahlgren wanted to leave her listeners with. “Kaleidoscope is about being you," she explained in a statement. "I used to feel like certain sides of myself were too much or not enough. What I discovered was both the 'good' and 'bad' sides were all me."

The process of self-discovery is an ongoing journey that we are all on, to some degree. Walhgren strives to remind listeners that it's important to fully embrace and celebrate “all the different colors, all the different lights," of yourself.

Take a listen to Kaleidoscope below.

FOLLOW KARI WAHLGREN:

Facebook: facebook.com/KariWahlgrenOfficial

Twitter: twitter.com/kariwahlgren

Instagram: instagram.com/kariwahlgren

Spotify: spoti.fi/3ygA36c