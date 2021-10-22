October 22, 2021
Karim Naas Delivers Kaleidoscopic Club Anthem, "M.I.A"

Karim Naas (via Facebook)

Publish date:

Karim Naas Delivers Kaleidoscopic Club Anthem, "M.I.A"

"M.I.A" marks Naas' fifth offering of the year.
Author:

21-year-old French producer Karim Naas is on the rise.

Emerging into the scene just last year with his breakout single "Threw a Party," Naas has shown tremendous growth in a small amount of time. Following his debut release on Island Def Jam, "Just Friends," Naas has now returned with his latest dancefloor-ready single, "M.I.A"

"M.I.A" begins with euphonious melodies and subtle synth work. As the beat progresses, hypnotic vocals from Sibel—the sensational Swedish pop singer—take over, creating a kaleidoscopic club anthem.

Naas' new tune is sure to get the adrenaline flowing. “[With] 'M.I.A' I wanted to create a summer-like song for escape to a different place for a moment,” he explained in a press statement. “Sibel’s vocals are amazing and her voice brings an incredible freshness to the song.”

Check out the anthemic new single below.

Recommended Articles

Karim Naas
MUSIC RELEASES

Karim Naas Delivers Kaleidoscopic Club Anthem, "M.I.A"

"M.I.A" marks Naas' fifth offering of the year.

13 seconds ago
mersiv
MUSIC RELEASES

Mersiv Redefines Bass Music on Metamorphic Debut Album, "Pretty Dark Loud"

Mersiv's first album explores his signature sound with depth and clarity.

1 hour ago
"Wide Awake"
MUSIC RELEASES

Sonny Fodera's Decade-Long Experience Shines In New Album, "Wide Awake"

Fodera's new 14-track album is his most ambitious record to date.

3 hours ago

Karim Naas is moulding himself as a go-to producer in the house music scene. He has released several official remixes for internationally acclaimed artists such as Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna, INNA, Kesha, Sean Paul, and Tove Lo, among others. To date, Karim Naas' music has garnered over seven million streams.

You can find "M.I.A" on your preferred streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW KARIM NAAS:

Facebook: facebook.com/karimnaasmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/karimnaasmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/karimnaas
Spotify: spoti.fi/3B3y7fS

FOLLOW  SIBEL:

Instagram: instagram.com/sibelito
Spotify: spoti.fi/3G5RIjo

Related

gents
MUSIC RELEASES

[LISTEN] Gentlemen's Club Deliver Nostalgic Dubstep Anthem "Moments"

Immerse yourself in the moment with an old-school inspired dubstep single.

Tchami
MUSIC RELEASES

Tchami Delivers Tasteful Two-Tracker, Aurra / Shades

If you thought Tchami was only good for future house, G house and bass house then think again.

Skrillex
MUSIC RELEASES

Skrillex Delivers Remix of Travis Scott's "Sicko Mode"

Skrillex's remix doesn't deviate far from the source material.

DRITTO full
MUSIC RELEASES

DRITTO Delivers Energetic House Track, "Let Your Body Move"

"Energy never dies, it just transforms."

The cover art for "New York Fuckin City" by DANK.
MUSIC RELEASES

Dank Delivers a Genre-Bending Masterpiece with "New York Fuckin City"

"New York Fuckin City" samples the guitar riff from Metallica's "Seek and Destroy."

Yvonne Gougelet Kyle Kinch-24
MUSIC RELEASES

Get Down to Kyle Kinch's Poolside Tech House Anthem, "Rumpshaker"

The song invites you to sweat with an infectious vocal refrain and chugging bassline.

A photo of Dutch DJ/producer Armin van Buuren leaning againsta large letter A.
MUSIC RELEASES

Armin van Buuren and Avian Grays Deliver Official UNTOLD Festival Anthem

The legendary producer will perform the longest-ever main stage set.

Deathpact
MUSIC RELEASES

Deathpact Delivers Sinister New Single, "Formality"

Deathpact follows up last month's EP with a Rezz-reminiscent soundscape.