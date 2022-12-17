Kasablanca Release Capstone Single, "Crucible" After Breakthrough Year
Kasablanca are putting the finishing touches on a year that has tested the duo's ability to go the distance.
The aptly titled "Crucible" marks the emerging triple-threat's final Anjunabeats single of 2022. Proving themselves as producers, live performers and vocalists, Kasablanca are sitting pretty in the year ahead.
There's no better reminder regarding where the duo's strengths lie than "Crucible." The track incorporates the ethereal mix of artistic influences they've made uniquely their own, derived from synthwave, trance, house and more.
Kasablanca now turn their attention to their debut headlining tour in the upcoming year.
The pulsing bassline clips along as Kasablanca's ecosystem of melodies bloom with vibrant color. From lush, reverberating trance chords to the winding modular synth patterns dotting the soundscape, their sound remains dynamic and engaging with a cinematic quality.
The '80s-style synthwave flair of the production finds creative synergy with the duo's penchant for high-touch vocal processing and distortion, yielding a hyper-futuristic result that won't be easily replicated.
Now, all attention turns to Kasablanca's upcoming debut headlining tour in North America. You can stream "Crucible" here.
