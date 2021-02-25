Kaskade's New EP Will Include His In-Game Music from Rocket League

Fans can now pre-save Kaskade's highly anticipated "Reset" EP, which will arrive in early March via Monstercat.
It's no secret that gaming and electronic music go together like wine and cheese. The two have lived in perfect harmony for decades. However, unlike cheese, the ingredients of this unique marriage never seem to spoil. In fact, like cheese's boozy counterpart, it gets better with age.

In the wake of ambitious, headline-grabbing EDM and gaming crossover ventures from the likes of Fortnite and Cyberpunk 2077, renowned electronic tastemaker Monstercat opted to go in a different direction. Teaming up with dance music vet Kaskade—who also seems to be becoming more fruitful with age after a dizzying flurry of new music in 2020—they joined forces with Psyonix's flagship Rocket League game to produce a number of original songs for in-game play.

Kaskade will now release a full EP on Monstercat featuring those tracks, which he announced on social media today.

Reset will comprise four songs, three of which are singles that are already out and playable in Rocket League. He revealed the unique gaming partnership back in December 2020 with the record's lead single, "Flip Reset" with WILL K, before sharing two more EP cuts, "Solid Ground" and "Closer."

The remaining unreleased song is a collaboration with Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Ella Vos, who is acclaimed for her sultry twist on synth-pop. You can listen to a preview of "Miles to Go" ahead of the EP's release below, courtesy of a Facebook post by Kaskade.

Kaskade's Reset EP is scheduled to drop on March 5th, 2021. You can pre-save the record here and check out the full tracklist below.

Reset Tracklist:
1. Flip Reset (with WILL K)
2. Solid Ground
3. Closer
4. Miles to Go (with Ella Vos)

