Kaskade and BROHUG Deliver Throwback Single "1990"

Kaskade and Swedish trio BROHUG are paying major homage to a prolific year in electronic music with their new track "1990," out now on Kaskade's Arkade imprint. When producers of this caliber get into a studio together you know magic is in the works. They have taken the recognizable sample from the iconic SNAP! track "The Power" and reworked it into a current club smash that will get both the older and younger generations singing along.

The piece opens with a groove-inducing build as the nostalgia starts pouring in alongside the vocal chops. The pressure builds as Kaskade's unmistakable synth work drops straight into those legendary four words. The producers have succeeded with flying colors in reimagining the household single. They brought it to the '20s while still delivering the same old school flair heard around the world 30 years ago.

"1990 was an incredible year for music. You couldn't go into a club, pizzeria, or record store without hearing the iconic song by SNAP!, "The Power," and here we are in 2020 with it still buzzing in the zeitgeist," said Kaskade and BROHUG in a joint statement. "'1990' is only to be played on the loudest of speakers, and has got the power to stay stuck in your head long after hearing it."

This is not the first time Kaskade (real name Ryan Gary Raddon) and BROHUG (composed of John Dahlbäck, and Chris and Niklas Lunde) have delivered impressive work together. They first blew fans away with the smash hit "Fun" alongside Mr. Tape and Madge. Their latest collaboration, "Lose Control," was featured on Raddon's deluxe version of Redux 003 which came out in October of 2019.

You can catch Raddon live in 2020 at Gronk Beach Miami for the massive Superbowl party thrown by Rob Gronkowski. Next up he will perform at Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival and then Ubbi Dubbi Festival alongside Illenium, Rusko, Seven Lions, Adventure Club and more.

Brohug are coming off the success of their recent EP, Trouble. It featured the aforementioned collaboration with Raddon as well as his recent work with Ghastly titled "Get Down."

Stream or download "1990" by Kaskade and BROHUG across platforms here.

