Kaskade and Chemical Surf Collide on Infectious House Jam "POW POW POW"

Kaskade has had an excellent year so far, releasing his highly-anticipated Redux 004 as well as a handful of dancefloor-ready singles for fans to enjoy during their long stays at home. He's now enlisted the help of Brazilian duo Chemical Surf for his latest offering, "POW POW POW."

"POW POW POW" drums up more energy than both Kaskade and Chemical Surf's previous releases from this year by enchanting listeners with powerful horns, a bubbly bassline, and an addictive pre-drop vocal. The track is perfectly balanced, as Kaskade's signature melodic touch and upbeat production add an extra layer of depth atop Chemical Surf's crisp percussive moments. Without a doubt, this addition to Kaskade's Arkade imprint is a welcome one.

Find the stream for "POW POW POW" below and dance the weekend away.

