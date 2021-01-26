Kaskade Continues Monstercat and Rocket League Hot Streak With New Single "Closer"

Continuing his innovative hot streak with Monstercat and the popular vehicular soccer game Rocket League, Kaskade has returned with his new single “Closer.” The third release to arise from the partnership after “Flip Reset” and “Solid Ground,” this new tune comes with a celebratory launch. Starting today, Rocket League is taking over Fortnite’s “Radio Yonder” live across airways in-game, with none other than Kaskade himself as its host.

“Closer” employs a melodic house beat, spellbinding synths, and hypnotic vocals for a dark and dreamy feel. The song is dynamic, moving from a house-heavy intro into an alluring buildup, then into the drop with ease. “Working on 'Closer' felt like coming home for me,” Kaskade explained. “There’s a lot to be said for the comfort of warm chords, vibey vocals and build ups that bring us all back to our love of bass. I want 'Closer' to be equally at home on the dance floor, the living room or in your headphones on repeat.”

Monstercat has been leading the charge in bridging music and gaming. For a limited time, this new single will be available for Rocket League players to customize their goal soundtrack while playing in the Arena and MVP status. Season 2 also brings a rave-influenced look and feel in the new "Neon Fields" Arena.

Stay tuned for Kaskade’s forthcoming debut EP on Monstercat.

