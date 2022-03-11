deadmau5 and Kaskade Unveil Stunning Debut Single As Kx5, "Escape": Listen

Iconic dance music producers Kaskade and deadmau5 recently joined forces as a duo, dubbed Kx5. They've now officially released the first single under their collaborative moniker, a stunning collaboration with Hayla called "Escape."

The haunting house track arrives via a joint release between Kaskade and deadmau5's flagship record labels, Arkade and mau5trap, respectively. Kx5 will make their hotly anticipated live debut at EDC Las Vegas in May.

Over a decade in the making, Kx5 is the latest creative pivot for Kaskade and deadmau5, who are longtime friends and collaborators. Their first collaboration was 2008's "I Remember," which eventually led to "Move For Me," a single that appeared on Kaskade's I Remember LP in 2014. Both tracks are now considered generational dance anthems.

Eight years after "I Remember, Kaskade and deadmau5 joined forces once again for a fan-favorite collaboration called "Beneath With Me," which features renowned singer-songwriter Skylar Grey.

You can stream "Escape" here.

