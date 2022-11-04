Skip to main content
Kaskade Teams Up With Justus for Herculean Hard Dance Tune, "Dance With Me"

"Dance With Me" features tinctures of Kaskade's sound surrounded in the reverberated techno madness of Dutch producer Justus.

Justus/Instagram/Mark Owens

Kaskade is swinging to the dark side, and 22-year-old Justus is pushing the pendulum.

They've joined forces for a new song called "Dance With Me," which finds Kaskade entering uncharted waters. Tracks like "I Remember" and "Eyes" will stand the test of time, but this time around, he's endeavoring into the world of hard dance.

"Dance With Me" strays from the melodic and oftentimes ambient approach to his music and instead opts for a more heavy-hitting sound. The track kicks off with thumping, techno-inspired kick drums as reverberating stabs swell and slice through the arrangement.

Eventually Kaskade and Justus unleash an ominous drop. At the break, a melancholic pad bleeds into spacey synths, carrying a gritty edge. And after a tense build, the track once again erupts into a banger befit for the mainstage. Take a listen below.

Meanwhile, Kaskade has been hard at work on Kx5, his collaborative alias with fellow dance music icon deadmau5. Kx5 also released a new track today, a haunting house record called "Avalanche." They're currently gearing up for the project's debut album, expected to release in early 2023.

You can find "Dance With Me" on streaming platforms here.

