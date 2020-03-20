Kaskade and Kosha Dillz Drop "Sexy" off Forthcoming Redux 004 EP

Kaskade is back to lift all our spirits with the second single off hos upcoming REDUX 004 EP. "Sexy" with Kosha Dillz is veering from his traditional, melodic sound and throws down as a certified tech-house bop. In a time when we can no longer go to the clubs, Kaskade brings the club to us.

Filled to the brim with thumping bass lines and an infectious vocal riff, this track will get fans dancing up and down their household. The drop will have your faces skewed in the best way possible. We couldn't be more excited for the rest of the EP to come our way.

This edition of REDUX will feature only four tracks, each designed for a specific audience. Prior to "Sexy,” we had the beautifully breathy melodic single "Love Like That" feat. Dani Poppitt. Kaskade is taking us on a journey into the groovy heart of dance music.

On the topic of the forthcoming EP, Kaskade had this to say:

"If there is such thing as a peak time REDUX banger, it would be my new song, "Sexy." As the thought of REDUX has matured, so has the music that I make for it. I think about how each song will fit into a set, how it will vibe with the crowd. 'Sexy' is a result of that progression. Those who might not understand what I'm doing with REDUX will still be waiting for the drop, but the ones who know… will REALLY feel it when this one slaps."

Kaskade (real name Ryan Gary Raddon) has been in our hearts as a pioneer of dance music for nearly two decades now. He has earned seven Grammy nominations and produced 11 studio albums. He was the first solo electronic dance artist to sell out both Navy Pier in Chicago and the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the first DJ to ever secure a Las Vegas residency, and the first electronic artist to headline Coachella. Raddon has made an imprint on the industry that will last for the foreseeable future and continues to deliver hit after hit.

Stream or download "SEXY" by Kaskade and Kosha Dillz across platforms here.

