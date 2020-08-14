No Shirt, No Shoes, No Problem: Kaskade and Mr. Tape Drop Nasty House Single "Hand Hip"

Perhaps no EDM artist has remained busier over the course of the global lockdown than Grammy Award-nominated dance music vet Kaskade, who has released a whirring bevy of new music in recent weeks. His latest comes in the form of a joint effort with frequent collaborator Mr. Tape, who helps Kaskade drop a house anthem oozing with the spirit and empathic oomph of a club heater.

"Hand Hip" is house bop that moonlights as a phlegmatic middle finger to COVID-19, urging listeners to dance instead of wallow. "No shoes, no shirt, no problem / just shake that naked bottom," Mr. Tape exclaims as he incites a deep house fracas. You can feel the sass as the refrain chugs along, amplified by saturated kick-drums, crisp hi-hats, and nasty bass patches.

Kaskade and Mr. Tape have proven a hit-making duo. They collided with BROHUG and Madge back in May 2018 for the international smash "Fun," which soundtracked an Amazon Prime Video commercial en route to emerging as one of Kaskade's most popular songs. They also joined forces for the singles "Come On" and "Can't Be Without," with the latter appearing on the esteemed producer's REDUX 003 EP.

Listen to "Hand Hip" in full below.

