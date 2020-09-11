Kaskade and Project 46 Drop Hypnotic "Chilled" Version of "Chains"

Back in May 2020, Kaskade and Project 46 reunited for "Chains," dropping a nostalgic progressive house anthem reminiscent of their larger-than-life 2013 collaboration "Last Chance."

Harnessing the soaring sound of "Chains," Kaskade has now manifested it into a new "Chilled" version that arrived by way of his own Arkade banner on September 10th. It transports the track to the beguiling world of his patented "Redux" sound, which is rooted in deep house and downtempo electronica. "Chains Chilled" dials down the BPM of "Chains" from 127 to a more hypnotic 118, using elegant piano chords and heady bass plucks in the drop to deliver a refreshing take on its euphoric predecessor.

2020 has seen the electronic music vet run the genre gamut with an eye-popping slew of releases. He released the thumping house jam "Pow Pow Pow" with Chemical Surf in early summer, which has emerged as a fan-favorite. He went on to release a languid indie dance bop called "Parasite" in July before returning a week later with "When You're Dreaming," a scintillating lo-fi ballad that displayed a side of Kaskade that fans had rarely seen. He then finally released his full Arkade Destinations: Living Room record on July 24th hosting a Zoom listening party with "a few hundred" fans.

You can add "Chains Chilled" to your playlists on streaming platforms here and listen to the track below," which Kaskade said is for "those who need Friday Feels."

FOLLOW KASKADE:

Facebook: facebook.com/kaskade

Twitter: twitter.com/kaskade

Instagram: instagram.com/kaskade

Spotify: spoti.fi/3fHaUGk

FOLLOW PROJECT 46:

Facebook: facebook.com/DJProject46

Twitter: twitter.com/djproject46

Instagram: instagram.com/project46_oficial

Spotify: spoti.fi/33nuh2i