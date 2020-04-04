Kaskade Releases Highly Anticipated EP, Redux 004

Kaskade has released a new installment in his beloved Redux EP series. The latest installment, Redux 004 includes previously released singles "Sexy" and "Love Like That" in addition to two new cuts.

The new offering arrives less than six months after the producer's previous installment Redux 003, released last October. Over the last several years the main stage heavyweight has found a strong demand for music that seeks to embrace the intimate, minimal roots of house music, and thus Redux was born.

Kaskade's website has a couple of tour dates on the books for late August in Santa Fe and San Diego respectively. Upon originally announcing the project in February, Kaskade had designed a mini-tour around the release. Unfortunately, that tour was also sidelined due to growing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 spread.

Kaskade was, however, able to connect with fans remotely yesterday on the Digital Mirage livestream hosted by Proximity and Brownies & Lemonade.

Shortly after his set, the producer announced he will be streaming again today, April 4th, on Instagram Live and Twitch starting at 4PM PST.

