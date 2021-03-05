Kaskade Delivers Rocket League-Inspired "Reset" EP: Listen

Kaskade Delivers Rocket League-Inspired "Reset" EP: Listen

The record was written and released as playable in-game music for Rocket League's ongoing second season.
Author:
Publish date:

Mark Owens

Kaskade's influence is one of the furthest-reaching in electronic music, as the prolific artist has continuously released high-caliber tracks that impress both fans and critics alike. His latest endeavor sees him delivering a series of off-the-rails singles via Monstercat Silk, in partnership with Rocket League. Today, those tunes have been packaged as an EP called Reset.

Kaskade is the first artist to curate a release that coincides with Rocket League's ongoing second season. "While I felt a little pressure, it was mostly just an amazing time to pull together songs that could really go along with the various moods that we go through while immersed in a game," he said in a press release.

Reset captures the essence of Kaskade's timeless sound while simultaneously communicating Rocket League's vision. Through each of its four tracks, the EP delivers a myriad of varying energy that blends effortlessly with the heart-pounding in-game experience. From intoxicating house rhythms to melodic vocal moments, Reset is one of Kaskade's strongest releases to date. 

"Miles To Go," the last single from the EP, perfectly ties a bow on the entire experience. Conveying hopefulness, the song harkens to long, late-night drives as the sun sets in the distance. Ella Vos lends her delicate vocals, which Kaskade alchemized with subdued guitar riffs and crisp percussive elements.

Listen to Reset below and find the EP on streaming platforms here

FOLLOW KASKADE:

Facebook: facebook.com/kaskade
Twitter: twitter.com/kaskade
Instagram: instagram.com/kaskade
Spotify: spoti.fi/3fHaUGk

Related

[Press pic] Kaskade (c) Mark Owens
MUSIC RELEASES

Kaskade Speeds Ahead With Second Monstercat & Rocket League Single, "Solid Ground"

New music from Kaskade and a new season of Rocket League drop this week.

[Press pic] Kaskade 2
FEATURES

Not for Noobs: Here are Kaskade's Top 5 Gaming Tracks

Ahead of the release of his Rocket League-themed "Reset EP," Kaskade shared his favorite songs to game to.

Kaskade
MUSIC RELEASES

Kaskade Continues Monstercat and Rocket League Hot Streak With New Single "Closer"

The new tune serves as the third single off Kaskade's forthcoming debut Monstercat EP.

A color headshot of Kaskade (real name Ryan Raddon) over a black background.
MUSIC RELEASES

Kaskade's New EP Will Include His In-Game Music from Rocket League

Fans can now pre-save Kaskade's highly anticipated "Reset" EP, which will arrive in early March via Monstercat.

Rocket League
MUSIC RELEASES

Kaskade Teases Rocket League Collaboration and Monstercat Debut

In a reply to the teaser video, Monstercat revealed that Kaskade has a new single titled "Flip Reset" coming soon.

Rocket League
Lifestyle

Rocket League Season 2 is a Tribute to Electronic Dance Music

The second Rocket Pass features new music, EQ paint jobs, bass wave trails, laser light show goal explosion effects, and much more.

ChargeArt
MUSIC RELEASES

Bossfight Kicks It Off With New Single "Charge" [Listen]

First track off Rocket League x Monstercat Vol.4

burning up
MUSIC RELEASES

Darren Styles, Gammer & Dougal Pair Up For "Burning Up"

Rocket League X Monstercat Vol. 4