Kaskade Teases Rocket League Collaboration and Monstercat Debut

Since its inception, popular vehicular soccer game Rocket League has been known to feature a wide range of music from a medley of dance producers due to their partnership with Monstercat.

Now, the game and label are teasing a collaboration with one of EDM's biggest artist's, Kaskade. On Twitter, both Kaskade and Rocket League shared a teaser video announcing their joint effort. The video shows Kaskade pick up a record emblazoned with the logo from the game and the label "Season 1" before flipping it over to reveal "Season 2" and place it on a turntable.

Fans have begun to speculate everything from a new title song for the game to a virtual concert. While the latter hasn't been ruled out, the former seems more likely as Monstercat replied to the tweet with a pre-save link for their debut release from the Chicago producer titled "Flip Reset." Players will notice that the term "flip reset" refers to a move in the game, seemingly signaling that the aforementioned track was created with Rocket League in mind.

At the time of writing, it's not yet clear what the extent of Kaskade's Rocket League collaboration is. In the meantime, you can pre-save his Monstercat debut, "Flip Reset," before its official release on December 1st here.

FOLLOW KASKADE:

Facebook: facebook.com/kaskade

Twitter: twitter.com/kaskade

Instagram: instagram.com/kaskade

Spotify: spoti.fi/3fHaUGk