TYNAN Flips Kaskade and Skrillex's "Lick It" into Unrelenting Dubstep Weapon

TYNAN has quickly become one of the most innovative names in bass music. His sound design is unparalleled, crafting unsettling noises that drive crowds mad. With his latest release, he's turned Kaskade and Skrillex's "Lick It" on its head.

"Lick It" was first introduced to fans as an electro house party-starter back in 2011. TYNAN's flip, however, is a complete rewrite. Staying true to the original melody, he's cranked up the tempo and turned it into an unpredictable dubstep weapon.

The first drop is business as usual with pounding kicks, sky-shattering synths, and heavily chopped vocals. The second drop, however, will have listeners jumping up and down to keep up with the madness. Without a doubt, this is a gem that we'll be hearing in livestreams for weeks to come.

Listen to TYNAN's "Lick It" flip below.

