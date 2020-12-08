Kaskade Speeds Ahead With Second Monstercat & Rocket League Single, "Solid Ground"

New music from Kaskade and a new season of Rocket League drop this week.
Author:
Publish date:

Mark Owens

After breaking some very big news last week about starting a new chapter in his career alongside Monstercat, Kaskade is going full speed ahead, releasing his second single with the label already this month.

The producer's latest, "Solid Ground," is a colorful house release that presents a stark stylistic contrast to the Kaskade's first Monstercat offering, "Flip Reset." The song strikes a balance between candid, melancholic breakdowns and invigorating drops with its heart-tugging vocals, proving to be the perfect transitional catalyst. Kaskade hits the gas, releasing a barrage of melodic leads, dicing things up with powerful low end growls and flashing appearances of the dance music vet's signature deep house basslines in a flurry.

Like "Flip Reset," the new single will be available as part of the Rocket League Season 2 release as a Player Anthem, allowing players to take a victory lap to the sound of the roaring electronic single whenever they score a goal.

The new installment of Rocket League promises to be the game's first music-centric season of gameplay, and we're beginning to see dance music will play a strong focus. In addition to Kaskade's imminent debut EP soon to be released on Monstercat, the game will additionally feature the new Neon Fields arena, which sports neon rave-style aesthetics.

Rocket League Season 2 drops tomorrow, December 9th, 2020.  

