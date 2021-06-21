Kaskade Taps Tishmal for Second Single Off Upcoming "Redux 005" EP

Kaskade Taps Tishmal for Second Single Off Upcoming "Redux 005" EP

In classic Redux fashion, “The New James Dean” delivers a chilled-out house beat.
Author:
Publish date:

Tyler Gourley/Stacie Yu

In classic Redux fashion, “The New James Dean” delivers a chilled-out house beat.

Kaskade has joined forces with electronic pop artist and model Tishmal for their new single “The New James Dean.”

Out on his own Arkade imprint, the track serves as the second single off Kaskade's upcoming Redux 005 EP. For those unfamiliar with the DJ’s illustrious Redux brand, it’s all about his deeper, back-to-his-roots house sound.

In classic Kaskade fashion, “The New James Dean” features a chilled-out house beat. With thick kick drums and a thumping bassline, the groovy beat combines jazzy chords and the dreamy vocals of Tishmal for a sublime and breezy tune. The lyrics explore living fast, in reference to the track's eponymous cultural icon, who died tragically at the age of 24 in a car accident.

Kaskade lives at the bleeding edge of the dance music scene. Whether he is releasing NFTs, hosting livestreams, or throwing massive concerts in Fortnite, he consistently pushes the boundaries of art and creativity. Currently, he is suiting up for his sold-out Insomniac show at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, the first dance event in the arena's history

Listen to "The New James Dean" on streaming platforms here.

