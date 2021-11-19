Kavinsky Speeds Out of the Grave With "Renegade," His First New Music In 8 Years
His enemies thought they've seen the last of him, but once again, Kavinsky has risen from the grave.
The first single from the renowned French producer's long-awaited album is finally here. After waiting more than eight years, Kavinsky has unveiled "Renegade," a collaboration with Cautious Clay and Victor Le Masne and Gaspard Augé of Justice.
Showing no signs of rust picked up during his long slumber, he's delivered another Kavinsky classic. To help detail the pieces of the story that can't be displayed through his dazzling, retro-inspired sound, Kavinsky released an action-packed music video soundtracked by "Renegade."
Standing atop a high-rise in the big city, like a superhero, Kavinsky surveys the land after being reborn. He's then struck by ghostly figures who send him flying through the air, crashing through everything in his path. After regaining his footing, he stands in front of his foes as his eyes glow red and he uses his powers to make their heads explode.
Recommended Articles
Watch the Gripping Music Video for "Renegade," Kavinsky's First New Song In 8 Years
Showing no signs of rust picked up during his long slumber, he's delivered another Kavinsky classic.
Manila Killa and San Holo Unveil Heavenly Collaboration, "Mean It"
Manila Killa said the masterful single "represents the intertwining of several people’s worlds."
Moore Kismet Ties a Bow On Breakout Year With Stunning Single, "Call Of The Unicorn"
The 16-year-old prodigy's final release of 2021 offers a glimpse into their upcoming debut album, "UNIVERSE."
FOLLOW KAVINSKY:
Facebook: facebook.com/KavinskyOfficial
Twitter: twitter.com/iamKAVINSKY
Instagram: instagram.com/kavinsky
Spotify: spoti.fi/3xzTJiE