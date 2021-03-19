Kaytranada Drops Over 100 Unearthed Songs Under Old Alias

Kaytranada Drops Over 100 Unearthed Songs Under Old Alias

All of the new music has arrived via Bandcamp and is free to stream now.
Author:
Publish date:

RCA Records

All of the new music has arrived via Bandcamp and is free to stream now.

Following the success of his sophomore album BUBBA and his massive haul at the 2021 Grammy Awards, Kaytranada has shared an astounding amount of never-before-heard music with fans. Over 100 tracks dating back to 2009 have arrived by way of Bandcamp under his old alias, KAYTRADAMUS

All of the music is packaged neatly into 7 unique bundles. The tunes range from remixes of "Bad Girls" by M.I.A. and "Blue Magic" by Jay-Z to entire collections of originals. With such a high count of songs comes a great deal of variety. The Canadian super-producer provides funky, energetic beats while also introducing grimy, bass-heavy offerings. KAYTRANADA cites uncleared samples as the reason why these songs had never been released prior.

Releases like this are always a treat for fans. Not only do they give us a taste of the Grammy-winner's creative process and what led up to his success, but they also provide something fresh to listen to while we patiently wait for his next album.

You can listen to the songs here

FOLLOW KAYTRANADA:

Facebook: facebook.com/Kaytranada
Twitter: twitter.com/KAYTRANADA
Instagram: instagram.com/kaytranada
Spotify: spoti.fi/3sBwouH

Related

Kaytranada
MUSIC RELEASES

KAYTRANADA Drops Moody Video for Masego Collaboration "Need It"

"Need It" serves as the third music video from his sophomore LP.

kaytranada
MUSIC RELEASES

KAYTRANADA Releases Instrumentals from Sophomore Album "BUBBA"

Fans can now experience the production from his chart-topping record in a new way.

kaytranada
MUSIC RELEASES

Kaytranada Drops Hard-Hitting Remix of Busta Rhymes' "The Don & The Boss"

He preserves the smooth dancehall vocal stylings of the original song while adding his distinctive flavorful rhythms.

ELXDatXU0AEhcSm-1-e1576281028733
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch KAYTRANADA and Tinashe's Haunting "The Worst In Me" Music Video

The track appears on KAYTRANADA's Grammy-worthy sophomore album "BUBBA."

Nicky Romero wearing a black hoodie over a black background in a 2020 press photo.
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Nicky Romero's Debut EP Under Brand New Monocule Alias

Romero's deeper side has emerged from the shadows.

kaytranada
MUSIC RELEASES

KAYTRANADA Joins Forces with Lucky Daye for First Single of 2020, "Look Easy"

KAYTRANADA fans can breathe a sigh of relief after he dropped his first official release since last December's "BUBBA."

the bloody beetroots jacknife
MUSIC RELEASES

The Bloody Beetroots and JACKNIFE Team Up for Relentless Electro House Anthem "Jericho"

The new collaboration arrives via Tiësto's Musical Freedom imprint.

aphex twin with red lasers behind him
MUSIC RELEASES

Aphex Twin Releases New Tracks Under Alleged Alias

The account long believed to be Aphex Twin's, released 6 tracks over 6 consecutive days.