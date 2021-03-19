Kaytranada Drops Over 100 Unearthed Songs Under Old Alias

All of the new music has arrived via Bandcamp and is free to stream now.

Following the success of his sophomore album BUBBA and his massive haul at the 2021 Grammy Awards, Kaytranada has shared an astounding amount of never-before-heard music with fans. Over 100 tracks dating back to 2009 have arrived by way of Bandcamp under his old alias, KAYTRADAMUS.

All of the music is packaged neatly into 7 unique bundles. The tunes range from remixes of "Bad Girls" by M.I.A. and "Blue Magic" by Jay-Z to entire collections of originals. With such a high count of songs comes a great deal of variety. The Canadian super-producer provides funky, energetic beats while also introducing grimy, bass-heavy offerings. KAYTRANADA cites uncleared samples as the reason why these songs had never been released prior.

Releases like this are always a treat for fans. Not only do they give us a taste of the Grammy-winner's creative process and what led up to his success, but they also provide something fresh to listen to while we patiently wait for his next album.

You can listen to the songs here.

