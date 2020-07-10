KAYTRANADA Joins Forces with Lucky Daye for First Single of 2020, "Look Easy"

KAYTRANADA fans can breathe a sigh of relief after the renowned Haitian-Canadian producer dropped the curtain on his first official release since last December's award-winning album BUBBA.

Teaming up with New Orleans-based singer-songwriter Lucky Daye, KAYTRANADA delivered his typically adroit production, offering up a funky masterstroke that picks up right where he left off after the release of his scintillating sophomore album back in December. Expertly balancing on the wire between nu-disco and R&B, he masterfully melts both genres into a sizzling skillet of hypnotic dance music flanked by the velvety vocal flavors of Lucky Daye.

After the release of BUBBA, KAYTRANADA appeared on Apple Music’s Beats 1 and told Zane Lowe that he had already finished the album's follow-up. As of the time of writing, he has not divulged whether or not "Look Easy" will serve as one of its singles or merely a one-off. You can listen to the track in full below.



FOLLOW KAYTRANADA:

Facebook: facebook.com/Kaytranada

Instagram: instagram.com/kaytranada

Twitter: twitter.com/kaytranada

Spotify: spoti.fi/3gJzDu3