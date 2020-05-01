KAYTRANADA Drops Moody Video for Masego Collaboration "Need It"

KAYTRANADA has debuted the music video for his Masego collaboration "Need It."

The "Need It" music video starts off with two men making an exchange in a nightclub bathroom while thumping bass creeps through the walls surrounding them. As the track begins to play, the pair make their way across the dance-floor to confront another group of men.

The vibe of the track is in clear juxtaposition to the color scheme that accompanies the video, as a chilled out blue hue is placed up against an intense brawl that escalates into a well-choreographed dance battle. The moody tone of the music video should strike a familiar note for those who also viewed his videos for "10%" and "PUFF LAH."

KAYTRANADA has become one of the most sought after beatmakers in the game since launching his career in 2010. His debut album, 99.9%, was packed with massive features, including tracks with AlunaGeorge, GoldLink, Anderson .Paak, and Little Dragon, among others. KAYTRANADA's sophomore album, Bubba, dropped in December of last year to high praise.

