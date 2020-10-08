Watch KAYTRANADA and Tinashe's Haunting "The Worst In Me" Music Video

KAYTRANADA has dropped the curtain on the official music video for "The Worst In Me," his stunning electronic-soul collaboration with Tinashe.

Directed by Arnaud Deroudilhe, the sultry video combines the spellbinding sonic flair of KAYTRANADA with the seductive allure of Tinashe and funnels them through a Halloween lens. Dark orange hues, satin robes, and vampire fangs all make appearances, serving as a siren song to the protagonist's fate.

The video serves as a stellar accompaniment to the original track, which was a standout cut from his Grammy-worthy sophomore LP, BUBBA. Last month, KAYTRANADA doubled down on the wild success of the record by releasing all of its instrumentals, which stripped the vox from each track and offered a rare barebones glimpse into the production prowess of one of electronic music's most gifted producers.

You can watch the video in full below and stream BUBBA on all platforms here.

