Kayzo Announces New Single "Say It" and Release Date

Since he released two thunderous tracks in the month of April 2020, Kayzo has been relatively quiet on the new music front. That notion went up in flames, however, after the bass music kingpin took to Twitter to announce a forthcoming single.

In early April, Kayzo released "Spin It Back" on his own Welcome Records banner, teaming up with fellow bass sage Calcium for a raucous dubstep offering. He then joined forces with Crankdat for the aptly-titled "The Fire," a blistering, metal-inspired electro track that received support from k?d, Blanke, Laidback Luke, and many more.

Since the newly announced solo track "Say It" will also arrive on Welcome Records, if the two aforementioned tunes are any indication, Kayzo fans are in for a heavy-hitting treat.

"Say It" is slated for a release on Friday, August 14th, 2020.

