Kayzo and Crankdat Raise Hell With Blistering Bass Burner "The Fire"

After teasing a monster collaboration earlier this week, the heavy-hitting duo of Kayzo and Crankdat have shown their hand.

Today they released their blistering new single "The Fire," which alchemizes both producers' signature production techniques into an absolute flamethrower of a bass track.

Released via Kayzo's own Welcome Records imprint, "The Fire" is—for lack of a better term—not for the faint of heart. The dubstep single is a rollicking rollercoaster of energy throughout its heart-pounding 150 BPM arrangement, oscillating between half and double-time through its entirety. The juxtaposition in rhythm is a shrewd move, as it builds tension throughout and allows the peaks and valleys of both producers' nuanced production to shine. That includes crunchy guitar riffs and vicious, metallic bass patches, which run roughshod throughout.

Crankdat recently played out "The Fire" at his thunderous set for Room Service Music Festival, in addition to collaborator Kayzo's track "Spin It Back," which was produced alongside Calcium and also released via Welcome Records. Known for his boisterous blend of trap and bass, as well as for his own booming "Re-Cranks," Crankdat kicked off 2020 in a big way in March with his Mechanized Mayhem EP on dubstep kingpin Disciple Records. The same goes for the prolific Kayzo, who seems to be leaning heavily into his proclivity for collaborations. So far this year he has joined forces with Lil Texas, Ray Volpe, and Graves, among others.

You can stream "The Fire" via your go-to platform here.

