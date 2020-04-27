Kayzo Reveals Upcoming Crankdat Collaboration "The Fire"

After teasing a collaboration with Crankdat last week, Kayzo has unveiled that the duo's creation, "The Fire," will hit streaming platforms on Wednesday. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of this one as its appearance at recent shows caused quite the stir.

Over the past couple of days, they shared an image of a menacing, robotic, fire-breathing dog with characteristics of both of their brands. They would later go on to share a video of a performance at which "The Fire" was rinsed.

It's interesting to see both of the artists touch on the sounds of hardcore with a stomping, steady beat. Although the teaser clip is short, it's very clear that the bone-crushing sound of Kayzo meshes well with Crankdat's mechanical mayhem.

"The Fire" by Kayzo and Crankdat is set to release on Wednesday, April 29th. You can pre-save the upcoming tune here.

H/T: Run The Trap

FOLLOW KAYZO:

Facebook: facebook.com/kayzomusic

Twitter: twitter.com/KayzoMusic

Instagram: instagram.com/kayzomusic

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/kayzo-music

FOLLOW CRANKDAT:

Facebook: facebook.com/crankdat/

Twitter: twitter.com/crankdat

Instagram: instagram.com/crankdat/

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/crankdatmusic