Kayzo and Delta Heavy Collab on Roaring New Single "Tormenta"

Kayzo has been on a tear in 2020, taking his Welcome Records imprint to new heights all while releasing a myriad of excellent new tunes. To cap off the year, the Houston-born producer has joined drum & bass aficionados Delta Heavy for their monstrous collaboration "Tormenta," out via Monstercat.

"Tormenta" is a ferocious romp that showcases both Kayzo and Delta Heavy's refined production talent, dipping into the genres both parties are well known for. Opening with a dreamy melody and brisk percussion, the track quickly transforms into a hybrid hardstyle and dubstep drop that fans of Kayzo are all too familiar with. The surprises don't end there, however, as the second half kicks up the tempo before culminating in a turbulent drum & bass drop.

Although this is the first collaboration between Kayzo and Delta Heavy, they've found a beautiful blend of their sounds that will certainly serve them well in the future. Check out "Tormenta" below.

