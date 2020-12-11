Kayzo and Delta Heavy Collab on Roaring New Single "Tormenta"

Kayzo and Delta Heavy Collab on Roaring New Single "Tormenta"

"Tormenta" is an effortless blend of Kayzo and Delta Heavy's refined sounds.
Author:
Publish date:

Kayzo has been on a tear in 2020, taking his Welcome Records imprint to new heights all while releasing a myriad of excellent new tunes. To cap off the year, the Houston-born producer has joined drum & bass aficionados Delta Heavy for their monstrous collaboration "Tormenta," out via Monstercat.  

"Tormenta" is a ferocious romp that showcases both Kayzo and Delta Heavy's refined production talent, dipping into the genres both parties are well known for. Opening with a dreamy melody and brisk percussion, the track quickly transforms into a hybrid hardstyle and dubstep drop that fans of Kayzo are all too familiar with. The surprises don't end there, however, as the second half kicks up the tempo before culminating in a turbulent drum & bass drop. 

Although this is the first collaboration between Kayzo and Delta Heavy, they've found a beautiful blend of their sounds that will certainly serve them well in the future. Check out "Tormenta" below.

FOLLOW KAYZO:

Facebook: facebook.com/kayzomusic
Twitter: twitter.com/KayzoMusic
Instagram: instagram.com/kayzomusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3kiAtQO

FOLLOW DELTA HEAVY:

Facebook: facebook.com/deltaheavyuk
Twitter: twitter.com/DeltaHeavyUK
Instagram: instagram.com/deltaheavyuk
Spotify: spoti.fi/35MUGJv

Related

kayzo
MUSIC RELEASES

Kayzo Announces New Single "Say It" and Release Date

Kayzo fans, rejoice.

bensley press shot 2
MUSIC RELEASES

Bensley Remixes Delta Heavy's "Collide" ft. Rae Hall

The remix is part of Delta Heavy's 24-track album, Only In Dreams Remixes.

uSRDb_yQ
MUSIC RELEASES

Delta Heavy Throws Down With New Single 'Exodus' [Listen]

This goes hard

delta-heavy
MUSIC RELEASES

Delta Heavy Pays Tribute to Hans Zimmer With New Rendition of 'S.T.A.Y.'

Hans Zimmer gets a drum n bass twist!

Projekt-bez-tytułu-1-1-1030x500
MUSIC RELEASES

Kayzo and Lil Texas Rewrite the Playbook with New Single, "Rules of the Game"

Kayzo says it's "the fastest two and a half minutes of your life."

delta heavy
MUSIC RELEASES

Murdock Remixes Delta Heavy & MUZZ's "Revenge"

The new remix is available now for free download via RAM Records.

kayzo
MUSIC RELEASES

Kayzo Enlists REAPER and Qoiet for Fiery Single "Wait"

The second single from Kayzo’s forthcoming fall EP is here.

delta-heavy
MUSIC RELEASES

Back at it with the stop-motion - watch new Delta Heavy video for 'Kaleidoscope'

The British duo dropped a unique stop-motion music video for their newest single 'Kaleidoscope'.