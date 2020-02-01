Kayzo and Lil Texas Rewrite the Playbook with New Single, "Rules of the Game"

Two masters of their craft, Kayzo and Lil Texas, have teamed up on a jam-packed single with twists from start to finish. Upon release, Kayzo proceeded to call their collaborative effort titled "Rules Of The Game" the "fastest two and a half minutes of your life."

That description is hardly an exaggeration. Coupled with the fact that "Rules Of The Game" is a high-energy rollercoaster speeding from hard dance to breakbeat without warning, the two managed to condense a slew of standalone ideas into a single track.

Stylistically, the single is Kayzo and Lil Texas in their element. The two producers have both been highly effective at riling up their audiences into a frenzy at shows, and both are frequently pushing the energy to the limit on their studio releases. Overall, "Rules Of The Game" sees Kayzo and Lil Texas rising to the challenge of making an acute impact through a playbook that is uniquely their own.

Kayzo and Lil Texas' "Rules Of The Game" arrives by way of Kayzo's own Welcome Records.

