Kayzo Teams Up With The Word Alive’s Telle Smith on Metal Crossover "Never Let You Down"

Prepare your speakers.
Author:
Publish date:

Kayzo is no newcomer to the metal-bass crossover genre. He's here to blur the lines once again with an explosive new single called "Never Let You Down" with The Word Alive frontman Telle Smith

Metalcore fans will go crazy for this track, which features the raw screams of Smith against fast-paced drum breakdowns and screeching electric guitar riffs. The Welcome Records founder has mastered his metal-infused electronic sound, which wreaks havoc on speakers. Check out the track below.

This is the second single the "Doghouse" brand proprietor has released this year, following his electro-punk collaboration with Black Tiger Sex Machine and Point North, "Lifeline." Kayzo also recently announced that he has a documentary in the works, detailing the evolution of his career.

You can stream "Never Let You Down" across all platforms here

