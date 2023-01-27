Kayzo Calls on Tisoki, LEVEL UP, More for 27-Track "NEW BREED" Remix Album

Everyone's barking for Kayzo's massive new compilation.

Back in June, the Welcome Records boss dropped his stunning third album, NEW BREED to the delight of electronic and rock music fans worldwide. Now, he's once again kicked down the doors of the doghouse and recruited the help of 27 of his fellow canines for a colossal remix album.

14 of the album's 20 tracks received the remix treatment. Fans of nearly any genre under the electronic umbrella will find something here as it covers dubstep, melodic bass, hardcore and more.

Kayzo performs at the circuitGROUNDS stage at EDC Vegas 2022. Brian Rapaport/EDM.com

If you're looking for drum & bass, look no further than Automhate, BADVOID, PERSONA NON GRATA and NVADRZ, each of whom laid down a high-speed rework for Kayzo. Those who want to hear his heavy-hitting sound turned up a notch can enjoy remixes by LEVEL UP, Tisoki, HE$H, Hairitage and SweetTooth, among others.

Meanwhile, surefire highlights come courtesy of a pop-punk remix of "LOVE ME HATE ME" from Ryan Browne and a cinematic transformation of "MOONLIGHT" from SWARM.

You can listen to the full remix package below.

Follow Kayzo:

Facebook: facebook.com/kayzomusic

Twitter: twitter.com/KayzoMusic

Instagram: instagram.com/kayzomusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/3kiAtQO