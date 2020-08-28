Kayzo Enlists REAPER and Qoiet for Fiery Single "Wait"

Earlier this month, Kayzo released “Say It,” the first single from his forthcoming EP, The Year the World Stood Still. Fast-forward a couple of weeks, and the prolific producer is back with the second single to preview the project, which is due out later this fall.

Kayzo and REAPER have known each other for a long time, dating back to around when the latter launched his musical project. The duo has now teamed up with Qoiet for “Wait,” a filthy new hardstyle and drum & bass hybrid. Released via Kayzo’s Welcome Records banner, “Wait” sweeps listeners on an expedition through raging fires of sonic vibrations.

During the track’s conception, Kayzo and REAPER established the production together. Kayzo blended his signature styles of rock and electronic music and REAPER contributed his drum & bass mastery. However, something was missing, queuing Qoiet to enter stage. Sourcing his singing and screamo expertise, Qoiet’s vocal versatility adds a dose of cynical lyricism, perfectly complementing the pummeling hard dance song.

"Wait" is accompanied by an official lyric video, which fans can watch on Kayzo’s YouTube channel.

FOLLOW KAYZO:

Facebook: facebook.com/kayzomusic

Twitter: twitter.com/KayzoMusic

Instagram: instagram.com/kayzomusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/3kiAtQO

FOLLOW REAPER:

Facebook: facebook.com/reapernoises

Twitter: twitter.com/reapernoises

Instagram: instagram.com/reapernoises

Spotify: spoti.fi/3b7iZ66

FOLLOW QOIET:

Facebook: facebook.com/qoiet

Twitter: twitter.com/tooqoiet

Instagram: instagram.com/tooqoiet

Spotify: spoti.fi/2QwDS0W