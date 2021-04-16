Kayzo, Sullivan King, and Papa Roach Drop Genre-Crossing Heavyweight Single, "DOMINATION"

Last week, Kayzo, Sullivan King, and Papa Roach announced that they had a dream collaboration on the way. Today, that collab has arrived in the form of "DOMINATE," out via New Noize Records.

"DOMINATION" is a bone-shattering heater designed to break necks. The track is the perfect combination of rock and dubstep, allowing both genres to shine at varying moments.

The intro sets a quick, punishing pace for the rest of the song, as Papa Roach exclaims "let's get fuckin' rowdy" before any other musical aspect has a chance to make its entrance. Following his the part-starting quip, heavy guitar riffs guide listeners into a relentless barrage of pounding percussion and winding synths.

"DOMINATION" is the second collaboration between Kayzo and Papa Roach and the first to include Sullivan King. With the effortless blend of each artists styles, it should come as no surprise that fans are already clamoring for more from the triad.

Listen to "DOMINATION" on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW KAYZO:

Facebook: facebook.com/kayzomusic

Twitter: twitter.com/KayzoMusic

Instagram: instagram.com/kayzomusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/3kiAtQO

FOLLOW SULLIVAN KING:

Facebook: facebook.com/SullivanKingMusic

Twitter: twitter.com/SullivanKing

Instagram: instagram.com/SullivanKing

Spotify: spoti.fi/39r87PR

FOLLOW PAPA ROACH:

Facebook: facebook.com/paparoach

Twitter: twitter.com/paparoach

Instagram: instagram.com/paparoach

Spotify: spoti.fi/3wzrwJb