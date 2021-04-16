Kayzo, Sullivan King, and Papa Roach Drop Genre-Crossing Heavyweight Single, "DOMINATION"

Kayzo, Sullivan King, and Papa Roach Drop Genre-Crossing Heavyweight Single, "DOMINATION"

The biggest EDM-rock crossover of the year has arrived.
Sullivan King/Todd Owyoung/Shervin Lainez

The biggest EDM-rock crossover of the year has arrived.

Last week, Kayzo, Sullivan King, and Papa Roach announced that they had a dream collaboration on the way. Today, that collab has arrived in the form of "DOMINATE," out via New Noize Records. 

"DOMINATION" is a bone-shattering heater designed to break necks. The track is the perfect combination of rock and dubstep, allowing both genres to shine at varying moments.

The intro sets a quick, punishing pace for the rest of the song, as Papa Roach exclaims "let's get fuckin' rowdy" before any other musical aspect has a chance to make its entrance. Following his the part-starting quip, heavy guitar riffs guide listeners into a relentless barrage of pounding percussion and winding synths.

"DOMINATION" is the second collaboration between Kayzo and Papa Roach and the first to include Sullivan King. With the effortless blend of each artists styles, it should come as no surprise that fans are already clamoring for more from the triad.

Listen to "DOMINATION" on streaming platforms here.

kayzo papa roach sullivan king
