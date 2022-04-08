KDrew's Latest Single Is an Electro Nostalgia Machine: Listen to "Losing My Mind"

Oh KDrew, who hurt you?

In his latest single, the production virtuoso flexes his abilities as a singer-songwriter—and it's a tearjerker. Dubbed "Losing My Mind," the track is a lovelorn banger that conjures the euphoric electro of the early 2010s.

KDrew's gut-wrenching lyrics tell the story of someone languishing through a relationship which is disintegrating in real-time. "But then the weight of the world came crashing down, and you just left me out to dry," he croons. "We could've had it all, we should've had it right—what a crime."

All said and done, "Losing My Mind" reinforces KDrew as an electronic music aesthete with an unmatched skill-set. In addition to penning the lyrics and recording his vocals, he produced, mixed and mastered the music. And with an aching drop that runs roughshod with distorted leads and celestial sound design, it's signature KDrew.

"Losing My Mind" arrives hot on the heels of KDrew's first release of 2022, the spellbinding electro house cut "Needed You" (with Skye Holland). Take a listen to the new single below and find it on your go-to streaming platform here.

