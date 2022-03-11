Listen to KDrew and Skye Holland's Spellbinding House Track, "Needed You"
After his latest dance music masterstroke, KDrew has once again reinforced his standing as one of the scene's most versatile producers.
Today, the virtuosic DJ and electronic music producer unveiled "Needed You," a gripping house track featuring Canadian singer-songwriter Skye Holland. Holland provides a stunning topline here, which floats atop KDrew's anthemic production with a wispy cadence.
In "Needed You," KDrew turns back the clock to the 2010s, when electro and progressive house reigned supreme. He tightropes the wire between the two, interpolating dark reece bass and eerie arpeggios in the verses.
Classic, soaring trance leads then take hold in the bridge, which ultimately builds and culminates in a gripping drop. Here, KDrew chops up and pitches Holland's vocals with precision, blending them with a thick and relentless bassline—a signature element of his wholly singular production.
"Needed You" is KDrew's first original single of 2022 after a stellar year that saw him team up with blossoming singer-songwriter Kayrae on two singles, "Enough" and "Breakdown." He also dropped a haunting remix of Halsey's chart-topping Manic single "Graveyard" before releasing a new version of his fan-favorite 2014 track "Let Me Go" (with Rico & Miella).
You can listen to "Needed You" on streaming platforms here.
