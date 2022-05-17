KENDOLL Teams Up With Chuck Shadow For Electrifying House Single "Down Low"

For many years, Kendoll has showcased an innovative and unique take on house music.

Having played shows like EDC Las Vegas, Beyond Wonderland, and Nocturnal Wonderland, Kendoll's music continues to make her sets ones you can't miss. After taking a short break, the house producer is back with her fresh first release of 2022. Teaming up with Chuck Shadow, "Down Low" is a dancefloor-ready house track that arrives just in time for this year's festival season.

Uplifting and melodic, "Down Low" flaunts a deep groove and hard-hitting house vibe. With candy-like vocals and a jabbing synth stab that pulsates throughout the song, "Down Low" is an infectious house tune ripe with energy. Gearing up for more touring, Kendoll is set to perform at Get Funky, Dancefestopia, and Happy Festival this summer.

"Down Low" by Kendoll and Chuck Shadow is out now. You can download and stream the new single here.

