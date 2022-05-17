Skip to main content
KENDOLL Teams Up With Chuck Shadow For Electrifying House Single "Down Low"

KENDOLL Teams Up With Chuck Shadow For Electrifying House Single "Down Low"

After a short break, Kendoll is at it again with her first release of 2022.

c/o Press

After a short break, Kendoll is at it again with her first release of 2022.

For many years, Kendoll has showcased an innovative and unique take on house music.

Having played shows like EDC Las Vegas, Beyond Wonderland, and Nocturnal Wonderland, Kendoll's music continues to make her sets ones you can't miss. After taking a short break, the house producer is back with her fresh first release of 2022. Teaming up with Chuck Shadow, "Down Low" is a dancefloor-ready house track that arrives just in time for this year's festival season. 

Uplifting and melodic, "Down Low" flaunts a deep groove and hard-hitting house vibe. With candy-like vocals and a jabbing synth stab that pulsates throughout the song, "Down Low" is an infectious house tune ripe with energy. Gearing up for more touring, Kendoll is set to perform at Get Funky, Dancefestopia, and Happy Festival this summer.

"Down Low" by Kendoll and Chuck Shadow is out now. You can download and stream the new single here.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Kendoll and Chuck Shadow
MUSIC RELEASES

KENDOLL Teams Up With Chuck Shadow For Electrifying House Single "Down Low"

After a short break, Kendoll is at it again with her first release of 2022.

By Brian Rapaport17 seconds ago
billboard-music-awards
NEWS

ILLENIUM, PNAU, Lady Gaga Top Dance/Electronic Categories At Billboard Music Awards

It was another year of stiff competition among the dance music industry's heavyweight contributors and emerging talents.

By Cameron Sunkel3 hours ago
Above & Beyond
MUSIC RELEASES

Above & Beyond Usher In New Era Of Ambient Music With "Reflections" Imprint

The debut offering from Above & Beyond's third label imprint has arrived.

By Cameron Sunkel5 hours ago

FOLLOW KENDOLL:

Facebook: facebook.com/kendollmusik
Twitter: twitter.com/kendollmusik
Instagram: instagram.com/kendollmusik
Spotify: spoti.fi/2D6RE7l

FOLLOW CHUCK SHADOW:

Facebook: facebook.com/ChuckShadowMusic
Twitter: twitter.com/Chuck_Shadow
Instagram: instagram.com/chuckshadow
Spotify: spoti.fi/3ldnNfT

Related

Tyler Young Press Photo
MUSIC RELEASES

Tyler Young Debuts With Vibrant Single, "My Time"

With the release of "My Time," Young provides a taste of what's to come in what looks like a bright future.

GG Magree -My Wicked Press Photo
MUSIC RELEASES

GG Magree Fires On All Cylinders With Monstercat Single, "My Wicked"

The multitalented Aussie released her first single on Monstercat ahead of a 2022 EP announcement.

Seven Lions, Wooli & Amidy - Shadows - PR Seven Lions Press Photo Square
MUSIC RELEASES

Seven Lions Teams Up With Wooli and Amidy for Scorching New Single "Shadows"

Seven Lions, Wooli, and Amidy take us on a galactic journey.

Kendoll - Blue & Pink Gradient Press Photo
MUSIC RELEASES

Kendoll Retreats From Reality With Crazy Good New Record, "Lost Your Mind"

Escape from the sounds of mundanity with Kendoll's exhilarating new bassline house record.

AmyElle
MUSIC RELEASES

AmyElle Throws Down Fierce Tech House Single "Feel The Heat"

This rising producer's second single of 2021 is perhaps her biggest yet.

Kendoll (real name Kendall Wyman) - Press Picture for EDM.com Feature
MUSIC RELEASES

Kendoll Unveils Playhouse EP via AC Slater's Night Bass

Kendoll's Playhouse EP is packed with excellent UK-influenced bassline, bass house and garage, a perfect fit for the iconic Night Bass imprint.

AC Slater/Kendoll
MUSIC RELEASES

Kendoll Joins Mentor AC Slater for New Single "Fall Back"

Featuring Australian powerhouse Sophiegrophy, the track was released July 24 via Night Bass Records.

skrillex
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Skrillex's Hypnotic New Single With Starrah and Four Tet, "Butterflies"

After months of reports about new music on the horizon, Skrillex has finally unveiled his first official track since 2019.