Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Kendra V Delivers "Salty" Trap-Pop Single With Myah Marie
Publish date:

Kendra V Delivers "Salty" Trap-Pop Single With Myah Marie

“I should stop and smell the roses, but all of my senses are broken.”
Author:

c/o Press

“I should stop and smell the roses, but all of my senses are broken.”

While female DJ representation is on the rise, the music industry is dominated by men. With very few female role models to look up to at a young age, Kendra V recognizes the value of female representation in music production. Her latest single, "Salty," reflects on her journey as a female producer and DJ while navigating through the music industry.

Chart-topping singer-songwriter Myah Marie was an excellent pairing to help Kendra V execute her message. "I heard Myah’s topline and the lyrics immediately resonated with me," she said.

Pulling listeners in with entrancing murmurs right from the get-go, "Salty" is a rollercoaster of emotive lyricism and trap-pop sound design. Kendra V's bold new track explores the difficulties of being soft and sensitive in a world that's so cold: "I should stop and smell the roses, but all of my senses are broken.”

Chicago-born and raised, Kendra V graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign where she studied molecular and cellular biology. After the devastating loss of her father, she had a change of heart. Instead of attending medical school, she familiarized herself with Ableton Live and began creating her own sound. 

Recommended Articles

KENDRA V
MUSIC RELEASES

Kendra V Delivers "Salty" Trap-Pop Single With Myah Marie

“I should stop and smell the roses, but all of my senses are broken.”

just now
DSC_0735-2
MUSIC RELEASES

Boomian Drop Club-Ready Tech House Tune "Revolution Populi"

Boomian's electric debut single properly introduces them to the dance music community at large.

1 hour ago
Grimes at Way Out West 2013 in Gothenburg, Sweden
NEWS

Rocket League's Season 5 Theme Song Is an Unreleased Track By Grimes

The game's developer, Psyonix, was able to include her long-awaited song "Player Of Games" before its official release.

2 hours ago

Soon after, Kendra V released her freshman single "Out My Mind" with Convex and Elle Vee on Trap Nation, which garnered 1.6 million views on YouTube. Since then, she has performed alongside some of the industry’s biggest names, such as dubstep star Zomboy. Kendra V has also gained invaluable insight on the industry early on in her career from her mentor, Sidney Swift, a record producer, songwriter, and screenwriter who has written and produced songs for the likes of Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Beyoncé, Big Sean, and Nelly.

Kendra V recently graduated from Icon Collective’s Music Engineering Program, a school which counts SLANDER, NGHTMRE, Jauz, Kaivon and more as alumni. "I realized very quickly that in order to turn this passion of mine into a career, I had to educate myself," she said. "Attending Icon gave me the formal training and overall social awareness that I needed to feel confident & empowered in this industry.”

Kendra V has many releases slated for 2022. You can find "Salty" on your go-to streaming platform here.

FOLLOW KENDRA V:

Facebook: facebook.com/KendraVideckis
Twitter: twitter.com/kendravmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/kendravmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3HluVAC

FOLLOW MYAH MARIE:

Facebook: facebook.com/myahmarieofficial
Instagram: instagram.com/myahmarie
Spotify: spoti.fi/3wJ6msy

Related

troyboi
MUSIC RELEASES

TroyBoi Delivers His Highly Anticipated "V!BEZ Vol. 4" EP

This fourth entry of TroyBoi's patented EP series features six new productions and one unofficially released OG.

MainPressShot_Ashibah&Saffron
MUSIC RELEASES

Ashibah and Saffron Stone Deliver Inclusive, Club-Ready Single "On the Line"

"Don't break the rules, define them."

GT
MUSIC RELEASES

GT_Ofice Reunites With Nick Elliott and Jantine to Deliver "Wild Hearts"

This stellar electro-pop production builds on GT_Ofice's previous offerings.

BobMoses_Steps_2 by Tommy Lundberg 2021
MUSIC RELEASES

Bob Moses Deliver Cathartic Single "Time and Time Again" With Angsty Visualizer: Watch

The tandem signed to Astralwerks, announced 2022 tour dates, and dropped a new single in the same week.

DANK
MUSIC RELEASES

DANK Links With Frankie Bones for Hypnotic Techno Track, "I Can't Stop Raving"

"I Can't Stop Raving" marks yet another club-ready record from the NYC mainstay.

GT_OFICE x BRITT LARI
MUSIC RELEASES

GT_Ofice and Britt Lari Team Up on Playful Electro-Pop Single, "Ooh La La"

This earworm has just the right blend of soft vocals and catchy melodies.

The Funk Hunters
MUSIC RELEASES

The Funk Hunters Join Forces With Defunk and Akylla for Fiery Single, "Warn Ya"

A massive midtempo tune that blends Defunk's signature funky baselines with the masterful soundscapes of The Funk Hunters.

Cover art for "Bullet & The Gun" by E V O featuring Eden Knight.
MUSIC RELEASES

E V O Delivers Innovative Trap Cut "Bullet & The Gun" ft. Eden Knight

E V O isn't your run-of-the-mill EDM producer.