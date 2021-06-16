Kennedy One Drops Hypnotic Progressive House Single "Drive"

A mesmeric house tune perfect to get lost to on a long, late-night drive.
Author:
Publish date:

Marcus Maschwitz

Kennedy One has unveiled his latest single "Drive," a riveting progressive house single.

Prior to the track's release, Kennedy One noted that "Drive" was written "to capture that electrifying feeling when you're on the open road late at night." It does just that, using mesmeric synths and delayed snares in an arrangement that makes time stand still. It's an ideal electronic tune to get lost to while on a long, late-night drive on an open road.

"Drive" also employs a pulsing bassline that makes it playable in clubs, appearing at a perfect time as nightlife begins to return after a lost year thanks to COVID-19. It ebbs and flows beautifully as the song progresses, lending to a strong progressive house backbone.

Known for producing eerie, orchestral techno and ambient downtempo music, Kennedy One has emerged as an artist to watch in the scene. He also recently launched his very own podcast and radio show called "Dark City Radio," wherein he champions new artists in the dance music scene at large.

You can listen to "Drive" below and find it on streaming platforms here.

