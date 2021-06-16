Kenzi Sway Drops Hard-Hitting Single "FXXK LOVE" on WaterShip Records

Kenzi Sway feels a type of way about love and she's not afraid to break some speakers to get her point across.

"FXXK LOVE" is a rowdy declaration. While the production and title are grandiose and confident in nature, the vocals paint a different picture. It's there that the listener can feel the sadness behind the tone of voice, balancing the aggression with the track's explosive bass and warbling synths. It's a great symbol of what real heartbreak looks like.

Check out the roaring new single below.

Kenzi Sway's career in electronic music is blossoming, and she has situated herself as a true force to be reckoned with in the bass community. She is fresh off a massive live performance with the ATLiens at their sold-out show in Oklahoma City and recently dropped her unapologetic anthem "Take Me."

Sway continues to outperform expectations, delivering heavy-hitting sets rife with trap and dubstep music. Not new to pushing boundaries, her 2019 hit single "ANNIHILATE" landed her on Spotify's coveted DUBSTEP DON editorial playlist. This marked her as the only female producer out of 200 male artists to be featured.

Fans can look forward to the official music video for ""FXXK LOVE," which is due out soon.

Website: kenzisway.com

Facebook: facebook.com/pg/kenzisway

Instagram: instagram.com/kenzisway

Twitter: twitter.com/kenzisway

Spotify: spoti.fi/3uakQiO