Kenzi Sway Drops Blistering Dubstep Anthem "Take Me"

An unapologetic banger from the rising Dallas-based producer and DJ.
Kenzi Sway

Kenzi Sway is back with her latest mind-melting tune, a ferocious dubstep anthem called "Take Me."

A roaring banger arriving by way of WaterShip Records, the relentless "Take Me" is brimming with the unapologetic, baseball bat-smashing panache of the Dallas-based singer-songwriter and bass music producer. She kicks off the track with fluttering arpeggios before introducing her own topline, providing a feathery dance-pop touch before all hell breaks loose.

Jolted by a "F*** it up sis" line, it's not long before the arrangement mutates into a screeching dubstep drop that belongs on the festival stage. Sway produces wobbly bass patches and vicious synths, masterfully interpolating metallic fills throughout each of the song's two drops. She also does a fantastic job in the break, employing warm, future bass-inspired chords and classic dubstep snares to seamlessly reintroduce the verse. 

Listen to "Take Me" in full below.

Sway, a former cheerleader and nursing student, has been releasing blistering bass music since as early as 2019, when she released the hybrid trap bomb "Pray For Her," among other notable tracks. She eventually went on to release her breakthrough single "Annihilate," an aptly titled flamethrower of a track that propelled her to further prominence.

Fans of Sway can also look forward to the official music video for "Take Me" dropping next week, according to a recent Facebook post. You can watch her other music videos via her YouTube channel.

You can find "Take Me" on your go-to streaming platform here.

