Listen to keshi's Breezy, Madeon-Produced Track "beside you"

keshi's lilting voice is a perfect fit for Madeon's uplifting production.

Grammy-nominated electronic artist Madeon has gone behind the boards to produce "beside you," a placid pop tune from young alt-R&B star keshi.

keshi's lilting voice is a perfect fit for Madeon's breezy production on the carefree track, which dropped on Island Records. The Good Faith producer eschewed his typical use of warm, soaring synths for a more laid-back feel here, opting for melancholic acoustic guitar plucks and soft pads. They are arranged beautifully under keshi's airy, falsetto-style vocals.

It should come as no surprise that "beside you" was streamed over a million times on its first day out. You can listen below and find the song on streaming platforms here.

