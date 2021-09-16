Keys N Krates Announce New Album, Drop Titular Track With Juicy J, Chip and Marbl: Listen

It's been two years since Toronto-based trio Keys N Krates released A Beat Tape for Your Friends, a full-length effort that saw the veteran electronic music group delving deep into their hip-hop roots while adding a pinch of disco and house to the mix. Now, the band are back with a big announcement and a new single.

Original Classic, the newest album from Keys N Krates, is on its way, and with the announcement the trio have shared the LP's titular track with Juicy J, Chip, and Marbl.

In stellar KNK fashion, the group have once again drawn influence from many genres, blending them together seamlessly for a catchy and memorable lead-off single sure to get fans hyped for the full album's release. Hip-hop sentimentality courtesy of Juicy J, Chip, and Marbl shine through over an Afro-Brazilian beat with house stylings.

"We love taking unlikely people, and putting them on unlikely beats while making the whole thing feel very organically like its own vibe," Keys N Krates said in a statement. "Jazzy voiced wavy chords, 808s, eerie strings, Afro-Brazilian rhythms; with Juicy J, Chip, and Marbl going crazy but sitting in a hypnotic pocket that feels driving and timeless."

If the title track is any indicator, Original Classic is set to be chock full of the same ethos: a masterful amalgam of genre influences with groovy beats and memorable melodies that only Keys N Krates can pull off.

Fans can hear Original Classic in full when it's released on November 12th.

