Khia Taps BENZI and BLVD. for 2020 G-House Remix of Trademark Single "My Neck, My Back"

Khia's iconic 2002 single "My Neck, My Back" is a ubiquitous track that has lasted throughout the decades, paving the way for fellow female sexuality anthems like Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's current chart-topper "WAP." With empowerment jams like these dominating the airwaves, there is no better time for a trip down memory lane. Khia is now back with the help of BENZI and BLVD. to transform the raunchy rap hit into a certified G-House bop ready for 2020.

The remix features new re-recorded vocals from Khia, which feel as if they were always meant to be paired with this increased tempo and thumping house beat. The two producers showcase their prowess in the G-House realm with a steady, hard-hitting bassline and deep pitch adjustments. It has the power to follow its predecessor as an absolute must for any house party, guaranteed to have every person chanting along with the NSFW lyrics.

BENZI, who's known for his hard-hitting trap style, recently took a departure to deliver a more melodic side to his ever-growing persona on the track "Red Rover." With this culturally-significant remix under his belt, he continues to showcase why he's an artist to keep a watchful eye on.

Miami's own BLVD. has also been making waves in the industry with a string of successful remixes. He recently reworked Marshmello and Halsey's smash hit "Be Kind" and last year transformed BENZI, Bhad Bhabie, and Rich The Kid's track "Whatcha Gon Do."

You can stream and download "My Neck, My Back" across all platforms here.

